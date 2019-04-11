BREAKING: Supreme Court Throws Out Appeals Of Tonye Cole, APC Against Exclusion From Rivers Elections

One of the appeals was filed by the APC, with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) listed among the respondents; the second was filed by APC, with Magnus Abe and others as respondents; and the third was filed by Cole, with Magnus Abe and others as respondents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2019

The Supreme Court has struck out an appeal filed by Tonye Cole and and two more filed by his faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State against the party’s exclusion from the governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

A seven-man panel of judges of the apex court led by acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, struck out the appeals on Thursday for being incompetent and defective, saying the matters could not be heard by the court.

One of the appeals was filed by the APC, with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) listed among the respondents; the second was filed by APC, with Magnus Abe and others as respondents; and the third was filed by Cole, with Magnus Abe and others as respondents.

At the hearing of the appeals on Thursday, Jibrin Okutepa, counsel to the APC, argued that the Court of Appeal never affirmed the judgment of the Rivers State High Court delivered on the March 7. He claimed that the court only made a pronouncement that the appeals were academic.

But Emmanuel Ukala, counsel to the PDP, disagreed, informing the court of his preliminary objection challenging the competence of the appeals filed by the APC.

In the first ruling, Justice Muhammad upheld the PDP lawyer’s argument that the notice of appeal filed by the APC was defective. He made similar pronouncements on the other two matters.

The APC was barred from fielding candidates for the governorship and house of assembly elections, leaving the PDP to have a field day. Although APC entered an alliance with the African Action Congress (AAC), the PDP candidate and Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, won by an incredible margin.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sudan's al-Bashir Arrested, Coup-Plotters Announce Two-Year Military Rule
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Have Taken Over Parts Of Katsina, Governor Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senator Ogunlewe's Son Moyo Abandons Him In PDP After Losing Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses To Let Saraki's Loyalists Regain Control Of Kwara APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections PDP Has Taken Freedom Of Speech Too Far, Says AGF
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Italian Murders Nigerian Prostitute For Failing To Satisfy Him, Dumps Her Body In A Ditch
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME After Four Years, Police Arrest 'Most Wanted Armed Robber-Kidnapper' Terrorising Kogi-Ondo-Edo Travellers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sudan's al-Bashir Arrested, Coup-Plotters Announce Two-Year Military Rule
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Atiku Is A Miserable Wayward Chicken That Can Fly By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Have Taken Over Parts Of Katsina, Governor Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senator Ogunlewe's Son Moyo Abandons Him In PDP After Losing Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After al-Bashir's Ouster, Sudan Releases All Political Prisoners
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses To Let Saraki's Loyalists Regain Control Of Kwara APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir Forced To Quit After 30 Years In Power
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Bar Association VP Monday Ubani Released After 30 Days In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad