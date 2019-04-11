Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs Amid Rising Killings In The North-West

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with serice chiefs behind closed doors.

The meeting started around 11am at the President's office at the Presidential Villa.

Top on the agenda of the meeting could be the increasing attacks by bandits in the north-western states, particularly in Kaduna State, and the spate of kidnappings in other parts of the country.

The upsurge in banditry in Zamfara, which the Government attributed to illegal mining in the state, among other factors, has already led to an order for the suspension of mining activities by both locals and foreigners in the state.

The meeting with the security chiefs was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.