Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs Amid Rising Killings In The North-West

Top on the agenda of the meeting could be the increasing attacks by bandits in the north-western states, particularly in Kaduna State, and the spate of kidnappings in other parts of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with serice chiefs behind closed doors.

The meeting started around 11am at the President's office at the Presidential Villa.

Top on the agenda of the meeting could be the increasing attacks by bandits in the north-western states, particularly in Kaduna State, and the spate of kidnappings in other parts of the country.

The upsurge in banditry in Zamfara, which the Government attributed to illegal mining in the state, among other factors, has already led to an order for the suspension of mining activities by both locals and foreigners in the state.

The meeting with the security chiefs was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Bandits Have Taken Over Parts Of Katsina, Governor Laments
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents 'Meet Their Waterloo' In Damaturu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram NAF Destroys Eight Bandits’ Camps In Zamfara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Senate Proffers State Police, Proper Funding As Solutions To Banditry
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Blood Thirsty Demons Of Zamfara (III): Displaced And Abandoned, The Story Of 30,000 Zamfarans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram 'Many' Soldiers Killed, Injured As Boko Haram Invades Military Bases In Borno
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Former Head Of Department Explains Why Late University Of Ibadan Lecturer Spent 22 Years On PhD
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Italian Murders Nigerian Prostitute For Failing To Satisfy Him, Dumps Her Body In A Ditch
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Counsel Yourself Or Be Jailed For Treason, Presidency Warns Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME After Four Years, Police Arrest 'Most Wanted Armed Robber-Kidnapper' Terrorising Kogi-Ondo-Edo Travellers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses To Let Saraki's Loyalists Regain Control Of Kwara APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anambra Assembly Passes Bill Reducing Cost Of Burial, Duration Of Mourning
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Has Taken Freedom Of Speech Too Far, Says AGF
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Have Taken Over Parts Of Katsina, Governor Laments
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal More Woes For Okorocha As Judge Accused Of Bias Withdraws From His Certificate Of Return Case
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Bereavement Prevents Metuh From Appearing In Court For N400m Fraud Trial​
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents 'Meet Their Waterloo' In Damaturu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After al-Bashir's Ouster, Sudan Releases All Political Prisoners
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad