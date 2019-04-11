Food Vendor Found Dead With Charms In Her Home In Ondo After Calling 'Alfa' At Exactly 1am

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2019

A 36-year-old estranged house wife simply identified has Toyin has been found dead in Akure, the Ondo State capital, SaharaReporters has learnt

Toyin, a food vendor, was found dead in her one-room apartment on Thursday morning by her neighbours.

The mother of three was found lifeless at her No 24, Tipper Garage residence in Isikan after it was discovered she was not yet out in the morning as was her habit.

Some neighbours who confirmed the death of the woman told journalists that she normally wakes up very early daily to sell food on the street to her customers.

One of the neigbours said the owman decided to divorce her husband due to his numerous extra marital affairs. 

"By 6am, she would have come out and started selling food to the people, but we did not see her early this morning," she said.

"We decided to check her room, and knocked the door but she failed to open. So, we broke the door. It was then we discovered her dead body with two calabashes containing some concoctions and charms near her lifeless body in the room.

"One of us was meticulous enough to quickly check her mobile phone; we discovered she called a number saved as 'Alfa' at 1am of midnight."

In a related development, a 50-year-old woman known as Iya Dunsi has been murdered at Ikarem Akoko by suspected ritualists.

The woman, who is also a palm oil seller, was killed near her house at Odiolowo area of Arigidi in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area.

The two breasts of the woman were removed while some parts of her body were tied with charms.

Femi Joseph, the spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the gruesome murder, saying: "The woman was returning home from a trip to the North and it was already late in the night.

"Unfortunately, she had come down from the vehicle and had nearly got to her apartment when this evil men struck and killed her for rituals."

SaharaReporters, New York

