Senate Confirms Buhari's Ambassadorial Nominees From Yobe, Delta, Benue

Those confirmed are Christopher C. Chejina from Delta State, Bukar Kolo from Yobe State and Mabdul from Benue State. The confirmations followed the consideration and adoption of the committee on Foreign Affairs headed by Monsurat Sunmonu, the senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2019

The Senate has confirmed three career ambassadors nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those confirmed are Christopher C. Chejina from Delta State, Bukar Kolo from Yobe State and Mabdul from Benue State.

The confirmations followed the consideration and adoption of the committee on Foreign Affairs headed by Monsurat Sunmonu, the senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District.

Speaking on the confirmation, Sunmonu told her colleagues that all the nominees appeared before her panel for screening as required by the Senate.

She said based on the engagement of the committee with the nominees, they were qualified to occupy the positions.

Following Sunmonu's submission, the committee recommended their confirmation to the Senate.

