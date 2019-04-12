Court Fails To Continue With Babachir Lawal's Fraud Trial

Following the consensus of both the prosecution and defend counsel, the court fixed May 23 as a new date for the hearing of case.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2019

 

The trial of  Babachir Lawal,  former Secretary to the  Government of the Federation (SGF), and three others over alleged  N544million fraud has been halted becauseof trial judge did not show up in court.

Lawal is facing charges of corruption. He was indicted for allegedly using his companies to get contracts worth millions of naira without executing the contracts.

He was arraigned, together with Hamidu David, Suleiman Abubakar and two companies Rholavision engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd on a 10-count charge bothering on conspiracy and fraud.

He was removed from office after he was indicted by a Senate committee which investigated the management of money meant to assist persons displaced by Boko Haram.

However, Babachir and his alleged accomplices pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of N50million.

On March 18, following the ammendment of the charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commisssion (EFCC), the court adjourned the case to April 11.

However, the court did not sit for the proceeding due to the absence of Justice Jude Okeke, the trial judge.

SaharaReporters, New York

