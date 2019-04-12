NAICOM Boss, Kari, Invited By CCB Over Non Declaration Of Assets

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2019

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has invited Mohammed Kari, Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), over failure to declare his assets.

The CCB's invitation to Kari is the result of a petition in which he was accused of not declaring his assets upon his assumption of office as Head of NAICOM.

Invited alongside Kari are Sunday Thomas, Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Technical) and George Onekhena, Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration.

They were to appear before the commission on Thursday, but they all failed to honour the invitation.

The letter addressed to the trio was titled: 'Investigation Activities: Re: Breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers', and read: “I am directed to refer to the Bureau’s letter no CCB/HQ/II&M/007/1834, dated 1st April, 2019, on the above stated subject matter, and to inform you of the scheduled date for your interview as follows: Thursday, 11th April, 2019. Time: 11am prompt (for Kari) Venue: Conference Room, 5th Floor, Annex 3, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja.

“The aforementioned schedule supersedes our earlier invitation for an interview on 10th April, 2019. Kindly accept our apologies, please.”

In Nigeria, every public officer is under a legal obligation to declare his assets after the assumption of an office.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Kari as Deputy Commissioner (Technical) on March 31, 2014, while President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as Commissioner for Insurance/CEO of NAICOM on July 31, 2015.

Kari risks spending time in jail as stipulated by law or payment of fine if found guilty.

