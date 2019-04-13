NLC Gives Buhari May 1 Ultimatum to Sign New Minimum Wage

"The expectation of workers is that President should be able to sign the Minimum Wage Bill, doing all due diligence before 1st of May. That is the position we have made very clearly and that is our expectation," Wabba said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2019

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has given President Muhammadu Buhari until May 1 to sign the N30,000 new minimum wage proposal.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President, gave the ultimatum on Saturday in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

“We have not gotten to where we are on a platter of gold, we will continue to engage the process. So our expectation is that yes, Workers Day, we demand that this thing will also be delivered and therefore we are working hard and hoping that that will be done.

“We expect that there will be a timeline so that workers can get the new minimum wage in their pockets because the economic challenge is now biting harder especially those that are on fixed wages.”

He also reacted to claims of the government's plans to increase the pump price of petroleum, saying: “In the first place, is there subsidy? It is a question that nobody has answered.

"Like the President said, subsidy is corruption and we stand on that. We can be talking of subsidy if actually we don’t produce crude oil. They have not been able to address the issue of our currency. We are paying for in efficiency.”

SaharaReporters, New York

