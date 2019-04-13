Strike Looms In Nigeria's Aviation Industry Unless DG Of Meteorological Agency Acts Within Seven Days

The Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has once again issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Director-General of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) to address the delayed implementation of the Condition of Service (CoS) to its members working in the organisation.

The union also threatened to clamp down on the organisation if the issues raised are not addressed within the seven-day period, beginning from Friday April 12.

This warning was signed by the Secretary General, ANAP, Comrade Abdul-Rasaq Saidu, and made available to our correspondent.

In addition, the association wants the Director-General of the organization to reverse the alleged anti-trade union transfers (postings) of Nimet ANAP branch executives out of Abuja since December 2018,

The organisation explained that it was resorting to calling out workers on industrial protest at the expiration of the ultimatum due the failure of all peaceful dialogue approaches taken by the association for the management to see reasons the two issues being agitated be resolved amicably.

Saidu noted that the management of NiMet and its Director-General had treated all ANAP entreaties with impunity.

He therefore enjoined all workers in NiMet to stay at home indefinitely at the expiration of the ultimatum if two issues are not resolved in favour of the workers, adding that “Enough is Enough. No retreat! No surrender!”

Saidu further stated that actions were being taken to alert all the three labour centres in the sector as back up to this looming industrial strike action.

It would be recalled that ANAP had issued more three seven-day ultimatums to the management of NiMET in the past one year, all to no avail, while the management of the agency also refused to addressed all the issues raised by the union.