Court Orders Federal University Otuoke To Reinstate Demoted Lecturer To Original Level



The Industrial Court Sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, has given an Interlocutory Injunction in favour of Professor Steve Nwabuzor to be reinstated to his original status pending the determination of the suit filed before it.

In December 2018, seven professors from the Federal University Otuoke, Ogbia, Bayelsa State, were demoted from the title of professor to a lecturer grade levels by the institution.

In his ruling on Suit No NICN/YEN/01/2019, presiding Judge Justice Bashiru Attahiru said that the parties in the suit are ordered to maintain Status quo.

"That respective counsel to the parties are hereby ordered to admonish their clients/parties not to do anything that will render this suit nugatory since the matter is subjudice," he said.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned for further trial till May 8 and 9, 2019.






