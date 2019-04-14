Court Orders Federal University Otuoke To Reinstate Demoted Lecturer To Original Level

In his ruling on Suit No NICN/YEN/01/2019, presiding Judge Justice Bashiru Attahiru said that the parties in the suit are ordered to maintain Status quo.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2019


The Industrial Court Sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, has given an Interlocutory Injunction in favour of Professor Steve Nwabuzor to be reinstated to his original status pending the determination of the suit filed before it. See Also Education Lecturer Sues Federal University Otuoke VC For Demoting Him From Professor To Lecturer 1 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

In December 2018, seven professors from the Federal University Otuoke, Ogbia, Bayelsa State, were demoted from the title of professor to a lecturer grade levels by the institution.

”That respective counsel to the parties are hereby ordered to admonish their clients/parties not to do anything that will render this suit nugatory since the matter is subjudice,” he said. See Also Education JUST IN: Federal University Otuoke Demotes Seven Professors To Lecturer Grade 0 Comments 3 Months Ago

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned for further trial till May 8 and 9, 2019.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

