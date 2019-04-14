Kachikwu, Falana Set For FoI Showdown Over '$60bn Oil Revenue Loss'

However, responding in an April 11, 2019 reply, Kachikwu, through his Chief of Staff, Ms. Oge Modie, just acknowledged Falana’s letter. He he did not supply the requested information or promise to do so in future. The curt letter, with reference number MPR/COS/042/VOL.1/795, and signed by Modie, reads: “On behalf of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kackikwu, this is to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated April 10, 2019 and received on April 11, 2019 on the above subject matter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2019


Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has acknowledged the request by human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) for the details of the loss of about $60bn oil revenue due to Nigeria — although he offered no hint whether he would acceded to Falana's request or not.

Ina letter dated April 10, 2019 and received by Kachikwu's office a day after, Falana had made the request on the strength of the Freedom of Information(FOI)

“In my letter addressed to you in your capacity as the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), I called your attention to the refusal of the regulatory agencies in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to enforce the Production Sharing Contracts signed with the International Oil Companies by the Federal government," Falana had written.

“In a public statement credited to you sometime in August 2017, you did disclose to the media that Nigeria had lost not less than $60 Billion due to the refusal of some public officials to implement the terms of the Production Sharing Contracts between the Federal Government and the International Oil Companies.

“In another public statement made on January 19, 2019 by the Acting Chairman of the Revenue, Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mr. Shetima Bana confirmed the loss of oil revenue of $60 billion arising from the non-implementation of the said production sharing contracts.

“In view of the foregoing, I am compelled to request you to furnish me with information on the revenue of $60 billion which the Federal government has refused to collect from the International Oil Companies as at August 2017. As this request is made pursuant to section the provision of the Freedom of Information Act,, you are required to supply the requested information not later than 7 days from the date of the receipt of this letter.

“TAKE NOTICE that if you fail or refuse to accede to my request, I shall be compelled to apply to the Federal High Court to direct you to avail me with the information on the loss of the oil revenue of $60 billion.”

However, responding in an April 11, 2019 reply, Kachikwu, through his Chief of Staff, Ms. Oge Modie, just acknowledged Falana’s letter. He he did not supply the requested information or promise to do so in future.

The curt letter, with reference number MPR/COS/042/VOL.1/795, and signed by Modie, reads: “On behalf of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kackikwu, this is to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated April 10, 2019 and received on April 11, 2019 on the above subject matter.

"Please accept the assurances of the Honourable Minister’s best regards.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business 'I'm Tired Of This Country', Says Motorist In Akure As Petrol Scarcity Bites, Price Reaches N180/Litre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil We'll Remove Fuel Subsidy Gradually, Says Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil No Cause For Panic Over Fuel Scarcity, Oil Marketers Assure Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Fuel Scarcity A Greater Concern Than Elections, Some Kogi Residents Say
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Pipeline Vandalism Is An Act Of Economic Sabotage
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Commit To Oil Market Rebound By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Adamawa APC Bigwigs Move To Scatter Boss Mustapha’s Plan To Run With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police In Apapa Shoot Two Young Lovers Returning From Night Club
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Referring To Members Of University Senate As Pot-bellied Is Unacceptable, Says UI VC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Of Banker Killed In Ondo Accuse Bank Of Late Communication
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Has Become A Glorified Market Leader, Says Odumakin
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 'Three Notorious Kidnappers' Of Channels TV Reporter Friday Okeregbe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections We Had Nothing To Do With Rivers Governorship Election, Says APC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Jibrin From Sudan, Atiku From Cameroon, But There Are Really No Nigerians By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'I Won’t Dignify Them With An Answer' — Atiku Responds To APC’s Claim He's Not Nigerian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Woman 'Tears Up Her Own Uniform' To Get Arrested Nollywood Film-Maker Sent To Jail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Imprisoned HIV Positive Gay Reverend Attempts To Molest Male Inmate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME One Killed, Four Critically Wounded In Ibadan As FRSC Officials Chase Micra Driver Into A Ditch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad