Osinbajo Has Become A Glorified Market Leader, Says Odumakin

Yinka Odumakin, Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, the pan Yoruba organisation, has berated the performance of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, stating that he has now become a glorified "Baba Oloja" (male market leader).

He stated this in an interview published by The Guardian newspaper on Sunday.

According to Odumakin, not much has been achieved in the South-West in the past 20 years.

"The Yoruba have not jettisoned what Afenifere stands for. The demand for restructuring is still very strong despite manipulations to sweep it under the carpet. There are forces that want to destroy the Yoruba legacies and they are working against what Yoruba want and they have been working against agitation for restructuring because of their political ambition, but the race is too much more advanced for their agenda," he said.

On the note that the "forces" he referred to have been in control in the last 20 years, he added: "What have they achieved? What development have they brought to the region? In the area of education, rather than the Southwest progressing, it is retrogressing. In the past, a Yoruba man or woman hardly begged, but today, you see a Yoruba man or woman begging on the street. Under the same people, Oyo and Osun States couldn’t run Ladoke Akintola University.

"The region has retrogressed. What they are doing is to put money in the hands of their cronies. What is the essence of a Vice President from the region when the occupant of the position is now a glorified Baba Oloja, who is going all about to distribute Trader Moni to campaign?"