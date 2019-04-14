Police In Apapa Shoot Two Young Lovers Returning From Night Club

“The Police shot at the young man on the head. The young lady, seeing that her boyfriend had been shot at, raised her voice against the policemen, who promptly shot at her also. The young lady Adaobi Ojide died instantly on the spot while the boyfriend is yet alive. I was also informed that the DPO last night visited the father and the CP has also visited the father of the late young lady.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2019


With the dust over the killing of football fan Kolade Johnson by Inspector Olalekan Ogunyemi in Mangoro area of Lagos yet to settle, the Police in Lagos are again enmeshed in a fresh case of extrajudicial killing, this time in Olodi Apapa, Apapa, Lagos.

Two young lovers, identified as Ada Ifeanyi and Emmanuel Akomafuwa, were returning from the nightclub early on Saturday morning when they were waved down by the Police. Akomafuna, the driver, did not immediately stop; so when the Police chased him down, they shot both of them.

“I got a call this morning from my town union to step into a matter concerning the murderous killing of a young girl, daughter of my towns man. This happened at Wilmet area of Ajegunle,” said Obuesi Phillips, a member of the CSO Accountability Network who first brought the matter to SaharaReporter’s attention.

“The story is that the lady, Adaobi Ojide, and her boyfriend were on their way from a nightclub Saturday morning when they were waved down by policemen.

“According to the story, when the boyfriend, being the driver didn’t immediately stop, the Police gave a chase and caught up with the vehicle.

“The Police shot at the young man on the head. The young lady, seeing that her boyfriend had been shot at, raised her voice against the policemen, who promptly shot at her also. The young lady Adaobi Ojide died instantly on the spot while the boyfriend is yet alive. I was also informed that the DPO last night visited the father and the CP has also visited the father of the late young lady.” 

SaharaReporters subsequently confirmed that Akomafuwa eventually died at the hospital, and that a second lady was with the couple in the car, but she’s alive.

When SaharaReporters contacted Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintended of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Police in Lagos, he said the officers involved had been arrested and detained.

SaharaReporters, New York

