28-Year-Old Jealous Lover Shoots 34-Year-Old Girlfriend In Bayelsa On Suspicion Of Cheating

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said: "On 14/04/2019 at about 2245 hrs one Munabo Tonworio 'm' 28 years shot dead his lover, one Victoria Ekalamene 'f' 34 years, after a quarrel at the residence of the deceased in Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2019

Munabo Tonworio, a jealous boy friend has shot and killed his lover over suspicion of cheating at the oil-rich community of Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The incident occurred at about 11:00pm on Sunday.

Munabo Tonworio, 28, and an indigene of Agada-Ama community in Nembe Local Government area, was reported to have raised his gun and shot his girlfriend in the face while she was answering a call from an unidentified person.

The victim was identified as Wapaemi Amabebi, a 34-year-old indigene of Oluasiri is reported to be a provision store owner and bread winner of the relationship.

Tonworio is said to be on the wanted list of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Joint Military Task force code named Operation Delta Safe, over alleged involvement in voodoo preparation for suspected kidnappers, however Amabebi had been the one sheltering him away from the security personnel.

A source who identified himself as Moses told SaharaReporters on telephone that the killer boyfriend escaped immediately he shot the girl but was apprehended and tied close to the corpse of the girlfriend.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said: "On 14/04/2019 at about 2245 hrs one Munabo Tonworio 'm' 28 years shot dead his lover, one Victoria Ekalamene 'f' 34 years, after a quarrel at the residence of the deceased in Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

"The murder weapon, a locally cut-to-size gun and an expanded AA ammunition, were recovered from the scene. The suspect has been arrested and is being detained at the SCIID, Yenagoa. Investigation is ongoing."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Announces Judgement Day On Onnoghen’s Fraudulent Assets Declaration Trial
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Autopsy Report Exposes Force PRO Frank Mba's Lies About How Policemen Killed NSCDC Officer Ochigbo Jumbo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Killed, Three Injured As 'Herdsmen' Raid Ekiti Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nobody Guilty At All? Court Acquits The Two Remaining Uzowulu Killing Suspects
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 During Overnight Party In Nasarawa Village
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Adamawa APC Bigwigs Move To Scatter Boss Mustapha’s Plan To Run With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Full Names Of The 23 Nigerians On Death Row In Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 'It's Rubbish For Ohanaeze To Ask For Slots In Lagos Cabinet'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Appeal Court Sacks Peter Akpatason As Edo APC Candidate Despite Winning House Of Reps Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Announces Judgement Day On Onnoghen’s Fraudulent Assets Declaration Trial
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Borno Governor Shettima Abandons Ndume, Backs Lawan For Senate President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Boko Haram Attacks Chibok On Fifth Anniversary Of Mass Abduction Of Girls
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion A Legal View On Atiku’s Nigerianness By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Diezani To Forfeit Property In Lagos And Port Harcourt To Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Northern Elders: There's Serious Irresponsibility Of Governance In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Autopsy Report Exposes Force PRO Frank Mba's Lies About How Policemen Killed NSCDC Officer Ochigbo Jumbo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Killed, Three Injured As 'Herdsmen' Raid Ekiti Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad