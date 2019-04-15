28-Year-Old Jealous Lover Shoots 34-Year-Old Girlfriend In Bayelsa On Suspicion Of Cheating

Munabo Tonworio, a jealous boy friend has shot and killed his lover over suspicion of cheating at the oil-rich community of Oluasiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.



The incident occurred at about 11:00pm on Sunday.

Munabo Tonworio, 28, and an indigene of Agada-Ama community in Nembe Local Government area, was reported to have raised his gun and shot his girlfriend in the face while she was answering a call from an unidentified person.

The victim was identified as Wapaemi Amabebi, a 34-year-old indigene of Oluasiri is reported to be a provision store owner and bread winner of the relationship.

Tonworio is said to be on the wanted list of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Joint Military Task force code named Operation Delta Safe, over alleged involvement in voodoo preparation for suspected kidnappers, however Amabebi had been the one sheltering him away from the security personnel.

A source who identified himself as Moses told SaharaReporters on telephone that the killer boyfriend escaped immediately he shot the girl but was apprehended and tied close to the corpse of the girlfriend.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said: "On 14/04/2019 at about 2245 hrs one Munabo Tonworio 'm' 28 years shot dead his lover, one Victoria Ekalamene 'f' 34 years, after a quarrel at the residence of the deceased in Oluasiri, Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

"The murder weapon, a locally cut-to-size gun and an expanded AA ammunition, were recovered from the scene. The suspect has been arrested and is being detained at the SCIID, Yenagoa. Investigation is ongoing."