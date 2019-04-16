El- Rufai Sacks All Political Appointees In Kaduna

Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor, has instructed all political appointees in the state to submit their resignation letters on or before April 30, as he prepares for his second term in office.

This decision, it is believed, will afford the Governor the opportunity to select the team for his second term in office.

Also, the decision is in accordance with his constitutional prerogative, which allows him to decide on re-appointments while giving the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance adequate time to compute severance payments and reconcile any liabilities.

According to the directive, each notice of resignation must be submitted along with a handover note, signed by the political appointee on behalf of the MDA or office to which he or she had been appointed. All resignation letters should be properly addressed to the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor.

In a statement by Samuel Aruwan, his spokesman, el-Rufai thanked all political appointees for their contributions and service to the state during his first-term

He said: “As he constitutes the team that will assist him in his second-term, the Governor said he expects the process to be enriched by the handover notes from the political appointees, and the report of the Transition Committee headed by the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

“The following appointees are expected to comply with the directive: All Commissioners in the State Executive Council, All Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Directors-General, Executive Secretaries, Managing Directors, General Managers and other Heads of Agencies, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Technical Assistants to the Governor, other than the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows.

“Excluded from compliance with this directive are full-time Commissioners of certain State Executive bodies who retain their tenured appointments in the following agencies: i. Fiscal Responsibility Commission

Civil Service Commission

iii. Judicial Service Commission

iiii. Assembly Service Commission

The State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECOM)

The Peace Commission

vii. Public Procurement Authority

viii. Water Regulatory Authority

“Due to recent adjustments in roles within the government, the occupants of and recent appointees into the following offices are also exempted from the directive to resign: a. Commissioner of Finance

Principal Private Secretary

Accountant-General

Special Adviser, Intergovernmental Relations

Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development Company

Managing Director, Kaduna Investment and Finance Company, and

Any other political appointee sworn-in or appointed to their current role within the last six months.”