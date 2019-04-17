Boss Mustapha's Allies Fuel Further Talk Of Running With Tinubu In 2023

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has been described as too busy to be distracted by some so-called "Adamawa APC Bigwigs" even though he has the right to offer himself as presidential running mate in 2023 if he wants to.

On Monday, SaharaReporters had reported that Mustapha was battling intrigues weaved together to end his political career for daring to cross paths with pro-Muhammadu Buhari interest groups within the Adamawa political sphere in order to boost his prospects of becoming Bola Tinubu's running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Former Adamawa State Governor Murtala Nyako, former SGF Babachir Lawal, Former EFCC Chairman Nuhu Ribadu, Forma Lagos and Borno Military Governor Mohammed Buba Marwa, Dr. Mahmood Halilu Modi, senators Aziz Nyako and Mohammed Mo-Allahyidi are some of the notable names behind a strong synergy that sent Jibrilla Bindow packing as Governor in the March 9 pollls. Mustapha, though, played a prominent role in helping Bindow pocket the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure ain the state and subsequently snatch the governorship ticket to the dismay of many chieftains, who are now working hard to limit his politicl influence.

Reacting to the story on behalf of some prominent Adamawa politicans, Umar Duhu, a pioneer Northeast National Vice Chairman of the APC, said the SGF, being the Chairman of Presidential Inauguration committee, is currently engrossed with coordinating activities that would lead to a successful transition on May 29 — although he did little to quell talks about Mustapha's 2023 ambition.

"Mustapha's focus at this material time is to coordinate the winding up of President Buhari's first tenure and to set the tone for a second term," Duhu said. "But he is "well-qualified to seek the highest office in the land; he is at liberty if he wishes to run with Bola Tinubu in 2023. As a matter of fact, both Tinubu and Boss can aspire to any office."

He decried "the attempt to malign Mustapha", warning that the plot would fail given that the man is "too busy to even notice such distractions".

To the "Adamawa APC bigwigs' working to restrict Mustapha's marketability, he said:"APC as it is today is a conglomeration of ideas and interest groups; it is, therefore, dangerous for someone to think some people are not entitled to its power.

"Therefore, the people that are accusing Boss Mustapha of plans to forge a joint ticket in 2023 should know they are only jumping the gun for now, and are wasting their time, given that he is "too busy with stabilising national affairs, and because Tinubu and Boss have the rights to association, vote and be voted for, as guaranteed by our laws."

Speaking further, he said Mustapha is eminently qualified to vie for the highest office in the land, having been presented to run along with late MKO Abiola by the Babagana Kingibe group in 1993.

"Mustapha's intimidating credentials are there," he said.

"Thirty years ago, the Kingibe group within the Social Democratic Party (SDP), actually presented him initially to Abiola for consideration as presidential running mate. It is therefore ridiculous for some spent-force politicians to think they can cow such a formidable democratic icon into silence.

"While some of us would ordinarily not want to join issues with anybody, we'll like to warn that we know everybody; let them not mistake Boss's simplicity for cowardice."