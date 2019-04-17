BREAKING: EFCC To Arraign Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia On Thursday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to rearraign Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia on Thursday, SaharaReporters can report..

As reported by SaharaReporters, about 10 officials of the EFCC surrounded Ofili-Ajumogobia as she attempted to leave the courtroom of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, at about 10:24 am on Tuesday after the ruling by Justice Hakeem Oshodi that struck out corruption charges against her.

Upon sighting the officials, the judge hastily retreated upstairs into Justice Oshodi’s courtroom to seek the protection of the court from the EFCC officials. However, when Justice Oshodi’s court rose, Ofili-Ajumogobia was apprehended at 11:47 am by some EFCC officials, who whisked her away in a white hilux van with an Abuja number plate.

EFCC subsequently explained that it made the arrest in order to file a fresh criminal charge against her.

SaharaReporters can now confirm that Ofili-Ajumogobia will be arraigned on fresh charges bordering on money laundering and other related offences, before justice Rilwan Aikawa at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday.