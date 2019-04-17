BREAKING: EFCC To Arraign Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia On Thursday

SaharaReporters can now confirm that Ofili-Ajumogobia will be arraigned on fresh charges bordering on money laundering and other related offences, before justice Rilwan Aikawa at the Federal High Court Lagos, on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to rearraign Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia on Thursday, SaharaReporters can report..

As reported by SaharaReporters, about 10 officials of the EFCC surrounded Ofili-Ajumogobia as she attempted to leave the courtroom of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, at about 10:24 am on Tuesday after the ruling by Justice Hakeem Oshodi that struck out corruption charges against her.

Upon sighting the officials, the judge hastily retreated upstairs into Justice Oshodi’s courtroom to seek the protection of the court from the EFCC officials. However, when Justice Oshodi’s court rose, Ofili-Ajumogobia was apprehended at 11:47 am by some EFCC officials, who whisked her away in a white hilux van with an Abuja number plate.

EFCC subsequently explained that it made the arrest in order to file a fresh criminal charge against her.

SaharaReporters can now confirm that Ofili-Ajumogobia will be arraigned on fresh charges bordering on money laundering and other related offences, before justice Rilwan Aikawa at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Mother Weeps Profusely In Court As 'Killers' Of Her First Class Daughter Plead Not Guilty
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Gunmen Waste 25 Bullets On Ex-Anambra Party Chairman Frank-Anthony Igboka
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal It's Only In Nigeria People Wear 'Aso Ebi' To Court Premises, Says Falana
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Mother Weeps Profusely In Court As 'Killers' Of Her First Class Daughter Plead Not Guilty
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Gunmen Waste 25 Bullets On Ex-Anambra Party Chairman Frank-Anthony Igboka
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, The ‘Olowo Of Owo, Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Gives His Ministers One Week To Hand In Comprehensive Reports On Their Projects
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion 16 Hours Of Agony With Arik Airline By Adewale Adeoye
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Traditional Rulers Opposed Ambode’s Second Term Bid, Not Tinubu, Says Oba Durosimi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Finally Kills Segun Oni’s Hopes Of Unseating Fayemi As Ekiti Governor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal It's Only In Nigeria People Wear 'Aso Ebi' To Court Premises, Says Falana
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Boss Mustapha's Allies Fuel Further Talk Of Running With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad