BREAKING: To Raise Policing To 'Globally Acceptable Standards', Senate Passes Police Reform Bill

Among many other things, the bill seeks the establishment of a service-oriented and modern Police that will meet globally acceptable policing standards in a democratic setting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2019

The Nigerian Senate has passed the Police Reform Bill, 2019, following consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs at Wednesday’s plenary.

The report was presented by Senator Tijjanj Kaura, after Senator Gbenga Ashafa had urged the upper chamber to look at what the bill stands for and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa seconded it.

Among many other things, the bill seeks the establishment of a service-oriented and modern Police that will meet globally acceptable policing standards in a democratic setting.

It also seeks to modernise the current Police Force (which was conceptualised and established in the Colonial environment to protect colonial interests) as one geared towards protecting and safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

