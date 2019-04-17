Buhari Gives His Ministers One Week To Hand In Comprehensive Reports On Their Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked his ministers to submit reports of projects in their various ministries by Wednesday, April 24.

The notice for submission was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

The submission of the reports forms part of activities to wind down the first term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

According to the statement, the President has asked for a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” from cabinet members on their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

These reports have April 24 as the deadline for submission to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President.

A circular to this effect issued by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), also requested members of the Federal Executive Council to “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.”

The circular also informed members that the “9th and 10th meetings of the Council have been rescheduled to Thursday, 25th April and Thursday, 2nd May, 2019, respectively” in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.