Buhari Gives His Ministers One Week To Hand In Comprehensive Reports On Their Projects

The submission of the reports forms part of activities to wind down the first term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked his ministers to submit reports of projects in their various ministries by Wednesday, April 24.

The notice for submission was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

The submission of the reports forms part of activities to wind down the first term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

According to the statement, the President has asked for a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” from cabinet members on their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

These reports have April 24 as the deadline for submission to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President.

A circular to this effect issued by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), also requested members of the Federal Executive Council to “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.”

The circular also informed members that the “9th and 10th meetings of the Council have been rescheduled to Thursday, 25th April and Thursday, 2nd May, 2019, respectively” in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Traditional Rulers Opposed Ambode’s Second Term Bid, Not Tinubu, Says Oba Durosimi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Finally Kills Segun Oni’s Hopes Of Unseating Fayemi As Ekiti Governor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Boss Mustapha's Allies Fuel Further Talk Of Running With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: To Raise Policing To 'Globally Acceptable Standards', Senate Passes Police Reform Bill
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Mother Weeps Profusely In Court As 'Killers' Of Her First Class Daughter Plead Not Guilty
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Gunmen Waste 25 Bullets On Ex-Anambra Party Chairman Frank-Anthony Igboka
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi, The ‘Olowo Of Owo, Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion 16 Hours Of Agony With Arik Airline By Adewale Adeoye
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Traditional Rulers Opposed Ambode’s Second Term Bid, Not Tinubu, Says Oba Durosimi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: EFCC To Arraign Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia On Thursday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Finally Kills Segun Oni’s Hopes Of Unseating Fayemi As Ekiti Governor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal It's Only In Nigeria People Wear 'Aso Ebi' To Court Premises, Says Falana
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Boss Mustapha's Allies Fuel Further Talk Of Running With Tinubu In 2023
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad