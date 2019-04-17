Court Orders Arrest Of Dan Etete, Adoke Over $2.1bn Malabu Scam

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2019

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jabi, Abuja, has ordered the arrest of Mohammed Adoke(SAN), the immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation; Dan Etete, the Minister of Petroleum resources under General Sani Abacha, the late military Dictator, and four others.

The six are named in the charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to the $2.1bn Malabu oil scam.

The other four affected by court's warrant issued on Wednesday are Raph Wezels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno and Burrato Sebastino, and Aliyu Abubakar. 

Justice Senchi issued the arrest warrant against the suspects following an ex-parte application by the EFCC on Wednesday.

The commission, through its lawyer, Aliyu Yusuf, informed the judge that the suspects had been at large ever since 2016 and 2017 that it filed two sets of charges against them before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the EFCC, the charges bordered on fraudulent allocation of the  Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL 245) and money laundering involving the sum of about $1.2bn, forgery of bank documents, bribery and corruption.

The alleged $1.2bn scam had spanned three successive administrations in the history of Nigeria. It involved the transfer of the OPL 245 purportedly from Malabu Oil and Gas Limited to Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Co. Limited and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited.

The three companies are defendants in the charges pending before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

