PHOTOS: Households Sacked, Buildings Destroyed As Flood Continues To Ravage Anambra's Popular '100 Foot Road'

The very popular 100 Foot Road in Nnewi, Anambra State, is now a death trap owing to years of festering erosion that hasn't seen to bother the Anambra State government, led by Willie Obiano.

Major parts of the road, which leads to bank road and Mgbuka Market all in Nnewi have been overtaken by heavy erosion as Obiano as well as Chris Azubogu popularly known as Mr. Project, the member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituencies in the House of Representatives watch without any show of concern.

Even as the rainy season is yet to fully set in, the erosion has already chased many households out of their premises, while various nearby buildings, shops, offices and the popular Bank Road remain threatened.

"Shall Governor Willie Obiano continue to watch while Nnewi is being swallowed by massive erosion?" a resident of Nnewi asked SaharaReporters. "Shall Rep. Chris Azubogu continue to parade himself as Mr. Project while his hometown is being overtaken by this menace?

"Why are they failing to act fast or do they want to develop Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the industrial town (Nnewi)? Let's make hay while the sun shines."

More photos below...