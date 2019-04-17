Traditional Rulers Opposed Ambode’s Second Term Bid, Not Tinubu, Says Oba Durosimi

Oba Abedina Durosimi, the Osolu of Irewe Kingdom in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, has said the failed second term bid of Akinwunmi Ambode, outgoing Governor of Lagos State, was the handiwork of traditional rulers and not Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a series of political intrigues leading to the emergence of the APC governorship candidate for Lagos State, Ambode eventually lost the governorship ticket to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who later emerged governor-elect of the state.

According to the traditional ruler, Tinubu, unlike Ambode, is a team player who seeks the advice of traditional rulers and makes them feel part of the process, when any decision that affects the people is about to be made.

Durosimi said one of the reasons traditional rulers opposed Ambode's second term bid was because he concentrated major developments in his Epe hometown.

He accused Ambode of undermining the Lagos master plan and questioned how a governor can abandon other areas and concentrate development in one area.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun newspaper, published on Wednesday, he said: “Tinubu influences people; he does not force or intimidate people to do his wish. He has regards for traditional institutions in Lagos State. For instance, before any law is passed in Lagos State, they must bring it to the council of Obas which I’m a member for our assessment before it is taken to the state House of Assembly and the executive for final approval.

“Tinubu is a team player. He sees Obas as fathers and before he takes any decision that will affect the people, he will consult the traditional rulers. For instance, when leaders of his party and other well-meaning Lagosians were against Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid, Tinubu consulted widely including traditional rulers and we said we didn’t want Ambode to have a second term.

“The people were against Ambode, because he concentrated development in Epe area where he comes from. Ambode undermined the Lagos State master plan. We Obas opposed Ambode’s second bid not Tinubu.

How can the governor abandon other areas and concentrate development in one area? That was why we said we didn’t want him to continue."