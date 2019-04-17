Traditional Rulers Opposed Ambode’s Second Term Bid, Not Tinubu, Says Oba Durosimi

Durosimi said one of the reasons traditional rulers opposed Ambode's second term bid was because he concentrated major developments in his Epe hometown.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2019

Oba Abedina Durosimi, the Osolu of Irewe Kingdom in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, has said the failed second term bid of Akinwunmi Ambode, outgoing Governor of Lagos State, was the handiwork of traditional rulers and not Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a series of political intrigues leading to the emergence of the APC governorship candidate for Lagos State, Ambode eventually lost the governorship ticket to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who later emerged governor-elect of the state. 

According to the traditional ruler, Tinubu, unlike Ambode, is a team player who seeks the advice of traditional rulers and makes them feel part of the process, when any decision that affects the people is about to be made.

Durosimi said one of the reasons traditional rulers opposed Ambode's second term bid was because he concentrated major developments in his Epe hometown. 

He accused Ambode of undermining the Lagos master plan and questioned how a governor can abandon other areas and concentrate development in one area. 

Speaking in an interview with The Sun newspaper, published on Wednesday, he said: “Tinubu influences people; he does not force or intimidate people to do his wish. He has regards for traditional institutions in Lagos State. For instance, before any law is passed in Lagos State, they must bring it to the council of Obas which I’m a member for our assessment before it is taken to the state House of Assembly and the executive for final approval.

“Tinubu is a team player. He sees Obas as fathers and before he takes any decision that will affect the people, he will consult the traditional rulers. For instance, when leaders of his party and other well-meaning Lagosians were against Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second term bid, Tinubu consulted widely including traditional rulers and we said we didn’t want Ambode to have a second term. 

“The people were against Ambode, because he concentrated development in Epe area where he comes from. Ambode undermined the Lagos State master plan. We Obas opposed Ambode’s second bid not Tinubu.

How can the governor abandon other areas and concentrate development in one area? That was why we said we didn’t want him to continue."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Entertainment Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics 'I Was The First To Flag It’ — Nnamdi Kanu Claims Credit For ‘Atiku Is Not A Nigerian’ Debate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Finally Kills Segun Oni’s Hopes Of Unseating Fayemi As Ekiti Governor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Ondo REC Rufus Akeju Removes Gatekeeper's Tooth By Punching Him In The Face
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal 20 Elderly SANs Warn Buhari: Onnoghen's Resignation Is Not Enough
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Blasts INEC’s ‘Crass Ignorance And Incomparably Low-Level Wretched Illiteracy’
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International 'We Didn't Beg Buhari For One Million Immigrants' — Canada Tells Nigerians To 'Shine Your Eyes Well'
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal EFCC Explains Reasons For Rearresting Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Govt Asks Court To Order Arrest Of Innoson Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Businessman Igho Sanomi Forfeits Private Jet, Three London Homes To Swiss Bank Over $3m Debt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal It's Only In Nigeria People Wear 'Aso Ebi' To Court Premises, Says Falana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Outrage On Twitter As Omotola Jalade Says Nigeria Under Buhari Is 'Hellish'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Gunmen Waste 25 Bullets On Ex-Anambra Party Chairman Frank-Anthony Igboka
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 'I Was The First To Flag It’ — Nnamdi Kanu Claims Credit For ‘Atiku Is Not A Nigerian’ Debate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Policemen To Die By Hanging For Kidnapping Deaconess In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad