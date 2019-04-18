Court Seizes Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia's Passport International But Grants Her N10m Bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Justice Rita Ofili Ajumogobia on an 18-count charge preferred against her and Godwin Obla (SAN) before Justice Rilwan Aikawa sitting in Federal high court Lagos.

EFCC is accusing the embattled former judge of money lundering and conspiracy alongside former EFCC prosecutor Obla.

The anti-graft agency, through it's counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, alledged that the defendants conspired to indirectly conceal, procure and retain the sum of N18m, $170,000 in Diamond Bank account no, 0032091183.

The agency said defendants ought to have known that the sum formed part of proceeds of unlawful activities, punishable under Section 15 (3) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011.

Justice Jumogobia pleaded not guilty to all the 18 counts charge pressed on her

She was granted bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum.

The court said the surety must have a landed property in Lagos and must also not be below Grade Level 16 in the federal or state civil service.

The presiding judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, also held that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia should deposit her passport with the Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) of the court on/or before 6pm today (Thursday) and that the DCR should make himself available to receive same.

According to the judge, Ofili-Ajumogobia has 10 days to fulfill the bail conditions or have the bail revoked.

It is believed that because of the Easter holidays, she will be released to her lead counsel, Wale Akoni (SAN), on Thursday, should she fulfill the bail conditions.

Ruling on Obla, the second defendant who was not present in court, the judge made an Order for the Issuance of Summons compelling him to appear before the court on May 15, 2019, for the purpose of the trial.

Consequently, the court adjourned proceedings on the matter till May 15.

Ofili-Ajumogoboa's rearraignment came after the EFCC rearrested her on Tuesday soon after an Ikeja High Court struck out a previous charge of money laundering levelled against her by the commission.

The Ikeja High court had struck out the EFCC charges over lack of jurisdiction.

But in the fresh charge numbered FHC/139C/19, EFCC accused Ofili-Ajumogobia and Obla, a former EFCC prosecution counsel, to have conspired on May 21, 2014, to indirectly conceal N5 million in the Diamond Bank account of Nigel & Colive Ltd., which they “reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of unlawful act”.

It argued that the alleged offences contravened Sections 15 (2) (a) and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011.

The anti-graft agency further accused the former judge of indirectly concealing N12 million in the same account, adding that she wrongly claimed that the money was payment for a sold property.