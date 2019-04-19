Nigerian Govt To Introduce Solar-powered Tricycles In 2019

The Nigerian government has announced plans to introduce solar-powered tricycles and motorcycles into the Nigerian transport system.

Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's Minister of Transportation, said this while swearing in some newly elected executives of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle & Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) in Abuja.

The minister, represented by Anthonia Ekpa, Director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration of the Ministry, said the introduction of the tricycles will help to reduce the fuel challenges. It has already be included in the budget that would be passed in 2019.

“What we have done is to ensure that we introduce into the Nigeria environment, solar-powered tricycles. We are going to introduce into the sector tricycles that will not need to use fuel and also electric tricycles.

“I want to use this opportunity to also say that we have put it in the 2018 budget to be implemented in 2019, because in the 2018 budget, we have what we called green transportation, which under it we have the solar-powered tricycles.

“We also have in the 2018 budget what we called amphibious vehicles, which is going to be in form of a tricycles which can be used on water and on land for those of you in the riverine areas. We hope to purchase that in 2019."

In his remarks, Gbenga Ashafa, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, congratulated the new president and advised him to coordinate his members to be decent while driving and obey all the laws.

He said the association is playing a vital role of providing affordable transportation in the country, adding that members must work towards reducing carnage on the road.