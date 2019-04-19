One Soldier Killed, Six Injured As Seven Zamfara Bandits 'Bow To The Army's Superior Firepower'

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2019

The troops of the Nigerian Army, on clearance operation, have killed seven marauding bandits in Aljumana and Ketere Villages in Zamfara.

The Nigerian Army, working in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Deep Blue Special Forces, the Air Force Component, and Local vigilantes, engaged the armed bandits in a fierce battle that

lasted for hours on Thursday.

According to a statement released by Major Clement Abiade, the acting Information Officer of Operation Sharan Daji (OPSD), the success was recorded by troops of the operation and those

deployed in Operation Harbin Kunama III of the Nigerian Army.

However, Abiade said one soldier was killed while six others and a vigilante member sustained various degrees of injuries during the operation.

He said the bandits, who  were armed to the teeth, displayed grit and desperation but in  the end they bowed to the superior firepower of the troops.

His words: "The bandits were armed with sophisticated automatic weapons but conquered by the superior firepower of the troops."

The OPSD spokesman also noted that some of the bandits fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning their camp and logistics which were destroyed by the troops.

Major Abiade said troops also arrested three suspected informants who furtively provide information to armed bandits during a separate sting operation at Kara market in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state. 

Also recovered during the operation were 934 rounds of 7.62mm(NATO) ammunition, one AK47 rifle, one steel chain used by bandits to restrain kidnapped victims, and seven motorcycles

SaharaReporters, New York

