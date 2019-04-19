In Rare Moment Of Praise, Omokri Thanks Buhari For Signing N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill

Omokri, media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, is one of Buhari’s most unrepentant critics, and hardly does a day pass without the pastor dishing a tweet of criticism against the President on his widely followed Twitter handle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2019

Reno Omokri, the self-confessed “Buhari tormentor” has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the N30,000 minimum wage bill into law.

On Friday, though, he had rare words of praise for the President. He wrote: “I commend President @MBuhari for signing the Minimum Wage Repeal and Reenactment Bill into law. He had no need to do it, since the elections are over (but the court case is NOT), but he did it all the same. That is an act of good leadership on his part and I appreciate him for it.”

Buhari signed the bill approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage into law on Thursday, following passage by both chambers of the National Assembly, after agitation by labour unions and further work by a tripartite commit on the matter.

Just two hours before making that tweet, Omokri had criticised the president for promoting illiteracy, writing: "Yet @MBuhari HAS NOT built even one new school. This is why I agree with @fkeyamo that Buhari loves the poor. He knows that illiteracy is conducive to poverty, so he promotes illiteracy by building prisons and not building any school #BuhariFriendofPoverty."

SaharaReporters, New York

