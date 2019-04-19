Two Black Snakes Sack Liberia President George Weah From Office

The Liberian situation slightly mirrors that of Nigeria in August 2017, when presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari, fresh back home from a lengthy medical vacation in the UK, would be working from home due to damage to his office by rodents during his absence. Despite Shehu saying the maintenance company overseeing the renovations had been asked to expedite action, Buharii didn’t return to that office until another 11 weeks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 19, 2019

George Weah, President of Liberia, has been sacked from his office by snakes and is now forced to work from his private residence.

According to Press Secretary Smith Toby, who spoke with the BBC, two black snakes were found in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building housing Weah’s official place of work.

Since Wednesday when the snakes were discovered, all staff have been told to stay away until Monday, April 22.

"It's just to make sure that crawling and creeping things get fumigated from the building," Toby was quoted as saying. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts the office of the President, so it did an internal memo asking the staff to stay home while they do the fumigation.”

The office of the President has been based in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since a fire in 2006 gutted the nearby presidential mansion.

A FrontPage Africa news website video shows workers trying to attack the snakes when they appeared near the building's reception.

"The snakes were never killed," Toby said.  "There was a little hole somewhere [through which] they made their way back. That building's been there for years now, and [because of] the drainage system, the possibility of having things like snakes crawling in that building was high.”

Police and presidential security were seen guarding Weah's residence in the capital Monrovia. A fleet of vehicles including escorts jeeps were parked outside.

Toby said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs started to fumigate on Friday, and that the President “is definitely returning to his office on Monday after the fumigation whether or not the snakes are found and killed.”

The Liberian situation slightly mirrors that of Nigeria in August 2017, when presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari, fresh back home from a lengthy medical vacation in the UK, would be working from home due to damage to his office by rodents during his absence.

“Following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units,” Shehu said.

Despite Shehu saying the maintenance company overseeing the renovations had been asked to expedite action, Buharii didn’t return to that office until another 11 weeks.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Onnoghen Should Have Resigned Honorably Instead Of Fighting Dirty, Says Sagay
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Blames Jimi Agbaje For Embarrassing Defeat In Lagos Governorship Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'North Has Already Produced The President' — 164 APC Lawmakers-Elect Back Gbajabiamila For Speaker
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Appeals Conviction By Tribunal, Lists 16 Reasons Why He Should Be Acquitted
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Gave Me Go-ahead To Run For Senate Presidency Long Before Elections, Says Ndume
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Govt To Introduce Solar-powered Tricycles In 2019
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Onnoghen Should Have Resigned Honorably Instead Of Fighting Dirty, Says Sagay
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Finally, Buhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections PDP Blames Jimi Agbaje For Embarrassing Defeat In Lagos Governorship Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 'North Has Already Produced The President' — 164 APC Lawmakers-Elect Back Gbajabiamila For Speaker
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Onnoghen Appeals Conviction By Tribunal, Lists 16 Reasons Why He Should Be Acquitted
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Gave Me Go-ahead To Run For Senate Presidency Long Before Elections, Says Ndume
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara LG Vice Chairman Arrested For Serving As Bandits’ Informant
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Arrest Five Kidnappers Terrorising Ondo People During 1am Raid
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency One Soldier Killed, Six Injured As Seven Zamfara Bandits 'Bow To The Army's Superior Firepower'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Govt To Introduce Solar-powered Tricycles In 2019
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Court Sacks Ebonyi Senator Ogbuoji For Defecting From PDP To APC, Asks Him To Refund Salaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Wike Suspends 12 Local Government Chairmen
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad