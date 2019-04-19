Zamfara LG Vice Chairman Arrested For Serving As Bandits’ Informant

Troops of the 'Operation Sharan Daji' in Zamfara State have arrested Yahuza Wuya, the Vice Chairman of Anka Local Government Area of the state, for alleged link to bandits.

This was made known in a statement issued on Thursday by Clement Abiade, the acting Information Officer of the operation.

Abiade said the arrest was the result of an intelligent report linking the vice chairman to bandits, who operate at Sunke community. Wuya was picked up on April 13.

He alleged that Wuya “seamlessly assists in selling rustled/stolen cows and donkeys, as well as giving information about troops, other security agencies and vigilantes’ movement to the bandits.”

The acting information officer also alleged that the suspect aided “the release of a notorious gun runner (Sani Yaro) from the Gusau prison".

In a related development, Abiade confirmed the arrest of two suspected informants along Burukusuma-Sabon Birni road in Sokoto State.

The name of the suspects, according to Abiade, are Mallam Ibrahim Bangaje and Mallam Ado Bayero. The officer added that they would be handed over to the relevant security agency for possible prosecution after completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Major General Hakeem Otiki, the Force Commander, Operation Sharan Daji, restated the commitment of troops toward ensuring peace in Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

Otiki, who is the GOC 8 Division Sokoto, has urged the public to report activities of the bandits to the nearest security office for proper action to take place.