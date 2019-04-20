After Dispossessing Him Of N400,000, Hoodlums Beat Jigawa Imam To Death With Sticks

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2019

 

Alsheik Idris Musa, the Chief Imam of Kwara Village, Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa, has been killed by suspected hoodlums.

The tragic incident happened about 1:30am on Saturday.

The Islamic cleric was said to be 65-year-old as of the time of his gruesome death.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, SP Abdu Jinjiri, spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, said the deceased cleric, a resident of Kwara, was attacked by hoodlums at his residence after he sold his farmland for N400, 000 to one of the construction companies in the state.

"The suspects also beat up the wives and children of the deceased," he said.

"The deceased was said to have sold his farmland to one of the construction companies in the state at the cost of N400,000, It is suspected that the transaction took place in the presence of the unidentified hoodlums who later trailed him to his residence.

“The village where the incident took place is a remote area. The distance to our station is two hours’ drive. So the DPO in charge of the area got the information at about 1:30 am. and proceeded to the scene immediately, but he got there after 3am.

“When he got there, the victim was already dead, but he was able to rescue the family members beaten by the hoodlums. They were taken to hospital for medical attention."

He added that the remains of the deceased had been released to his family for burial, while the Police had commenced investigations into the matter with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.

SaharaReporters, New York

