Buhari Speaks On Tiv-Jukun Killings In Taraba, Fulani-Genjon-Bachama In Adamawa

The Jukun and Tiv communities Wukari Local Government Area in southern Taraba State have been at war in the last three weeks, resulting in the loss of lives and property. In the latest installation of the killings, at least 22 persons were feared killed on Friday, according to residents and local officials.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2019

The recent violent clashes between Jukuns and Tivs in Taraba State, and the Fulani, Genjon and Bachama in Adamawa State are needless and saddening, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Similar occurrences in Adamawa have resulted in the killings of dozens of late.

Responding via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, Buhari said the military had restored calm to the troubled areas, and urgen emergency agencies to step up the delivery of aid to the victims.

“The recent violent clashes between Jukuns and Tivs in Taraba State, and the Fulani, Genjon and Bachama in Adamawa State are needless and saddening. Violence cannot be the solution to the resolution of misunderstandings among people,” he said.

“Once we abandon reason and good judgement, we‘re giving violence the chance to take over and make a bad situation more complicated,and difficult to resolve. The primary initiative for ending violence once and for all must originate from the local actors involved in these clashes.

“The military has restored calm to the affected areas, and will not relent. The National Emergency Management Agency and the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons will also scale up their efforts in bringing succour to all the displaced people.”

SaharaReporters, New York

