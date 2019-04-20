Expatriate Killed, Three Abducted During After-Party At Kaduna Resort

He added that an expatriate was one of the the two persons killed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2019

Two people were reported killed and three kidnapped after a group of suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons invaded Kajuru Castle, a resort and holiday centre in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have occured around midnight on Friday. 

DSP Yakubu Sabo, the Public Relations Officer of the Police in Kaduna, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued in Kaduna, saying the bandits shot sporadically after they had stormed the castle. 

He added that an expatriate was one of the the two persons killed.

“At about 0020hrs, we received an information through DPO Kajuru that at about 23:40hrs, that some suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area, shooting sporadically and in the process shooting dead two persons, including an expatriate lady and taking away three others,” the statement read.

The victims were said to be among 12 others who came to the castle from Lagos.

Sabo said those who sustained injuries had been evacuated by the patrol team led by the DPO that rushed to the scene and taken to St. Gerald Hospital.

“Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organisers used to inform the Police for security coverage; but the party was done without the knowledge of the Police in the area," he said.

“However, intensive efforts are being made by the Command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehend the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, appealed to members of the public to assist the Police with relevant information that would help in the arrest of the perpetrators.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Military Airstrikes Cannot Kill Us Because We Get Information Ahead Of Attack, Bandit Reveals
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME After Dispossessing Him Of N400,000, Hoodlums Beat Jigawa Imam To Death With Sticks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Aiding Lawmakers To Deduct From Our Pay, Says National Assembly Aides
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Herdsmen 'Kill 15' Including Aged Couple In Raid On Three Adamawa Communities
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME UAE Sentences Eight Nigerians To Death Over At Least Four 'Highly Organised' Robberies In 2016
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Akwa Ibom Varsity Students Face Expulsion Over Rape
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Two Black Snakes Sack Liberia President George Weah From Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Military Airstrikes Cannot Kill Us Because We Get Information Ahead Of Attack, Bandit Reveals
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Buhari Extends Tanko Muhammad's Tenure As Acting CJN
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Politicians Have Destroyed Institutions In Nigeria, Says Sanusi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME After Dispossessing Him Of N400,000, Hoodlums Beat Jigawa Imam To Death With Sticks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy There's Nothing Like 'Rich' In Nigeria, Says Rewane
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Suspends Ondo Governor Akeredolu For Anti-Party Activities
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Bribe-Taking Security Operatives, Gangs Force Nigerians To Pay Dearly For Food (I)
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS In Rare Moment Of Praise, Omokri Thanks Buhari For Signing N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Huge Smoke Emanates From Terminal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oyo APC Leaders Angry As Adelabu Omits Ajimobi In First 'Thank You' Message Since Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Aiding Lawmakers To Deduct From Our Pay, Says National Assembly Aides
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad