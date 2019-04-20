Expatriate Killed, Three Abducted During After-Party At Kaduna Resort

Two people were reported killed and three kidnapped after a group of suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons invaded Kajuru Castle, a resort and holiday centre in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident was said to have occured around midnight on Friday.

DSP Yakubu Sabo, the Public Relations Officer of the Police in Kaduna, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued in Kaduna, saying the bandits shot sporadically after they had stormed the castle.

He added that an expatriate was one of the the two persons killed.

“At about 0020hrs, we received an information through DPO Kajuru that at about 23:40hrs, that some suspected kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area, shooting sporadically and in the process shooting dead two persons, including an expatriate lady and taking away three others,” the statement read.

The victims were said to be among 12 others who came to the castle from Lagos.

Sabo said those who sustained injuries had been evacuated by the patrol team led by the DPO that rushed to the scene and taken to St. Gerald Hospital.

“Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organisers used to inform the Police for security coverage; but the party was done without the knowledge of the Police in the area," he said.

“However, intensive efforts are being made by the Command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehend the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, appealed to members of the public to assist the Police with relevant information that would help in the arrest of the perpetrators.