Herdsmen 'Kill 15' Including Aged Couple In Raid On Three Adamawa Communities

Robinson Filgona, Village Head of Bolon, told SaharaReporters: "At about 10 pm, some Fulani militants descended on our community, heavily armed and started shooting indiscriminately. Over 100 households in my community are now homeless because their houses have been burnt down. Our foodstuffs have also been burnt to ashes just like that; if you go round the village, you will see several of our houses are still on fire. My people need help, their food have been burnt and there is nothing to fall back to."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2019

Suspected herdsmen have launched fresh attacks on three communities in Adamawa State, killing 15 people and injuring three others.

Among the dead are an elderly couple and their two granddaughters.

Survivors said their village of Bolon in Drmsa Local Government Area and neighbouring Bolki and Bujum villages within Numan Local Government Area were overrun on Wednesday night by heavily-armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The assailants were said to have pounced on Bolon at about 10pm, shooting sporadically and torching more than 10 thatched houses, forcing surviving residents to flee for their lives.

Robinson Filgona, Village Head of Bolon, told SaharaReporters: "At about 10 pm, some Fulani militants descended on our community, heavily armed and started shooting indiscriminately.

"Over 100 households in my community are now homeless because their houses have been burnt down. Our foodstuffs have also been burnt to ashes just like that; if you go round the village, you will see several of our houses are still on fire. My people need help, their food have been burnt and there is nothing to fall back to."

Kwamoti Laori, lawmaker-elect for Numan/Demsa/Lamurde Federal Constituency, has lamented the frequent attacks and called on the authorities to restore security to the area.

In the same vein, Kate Mamuno, lawmaker-Elect for Demsa Sate Constituency, visited the community and faulted the lack of prompt response from security operatives. 

"This is the third time this community has been attacked by this murderous group, yet they go away without being apprehended by the security," Mamuno said.

"Almost three-quarters of the village has been burnt down. These people need shelter, clothing, food, among other basic necessities because everything they have has been destroyed."

Narrating his ordeal, Alex James, a survivor, said: "I have been physically challenged, so I could not run. This place where you met me is where I was seated when the attack started and ended.

"At about 10pm, I started hearing gunshots all over the town and it kept coming closer; there was nothing I could do. About four of them came some few metres to my house but as God would have it, I heard one of the attackers calling on them to leave; that was how they left and I survived."

The police has confirmed the attack, as Othman Abubakar, its Public Relations Officer in the state, said: "The Police have been informed of the situation but we are yet to get details of the attack."

SaharaReporters, New York

