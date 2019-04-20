Politicians Who Spend More Than !2 years In Public Office Are Social Parasites, Says Pat Utomi

“You should come out of your hard work, make a difference for four to eight years and go back to what you do. If it’s not like that for you, you are a parasite to society. The characters making it difficult to make progress are social parasites who call themselves politicians.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2019

Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy and management, has described politicians who spend more than 12 years in public offices as social parasites.

The creator of Patito's Gang, a television talk show, made this comment on Saturday while being Intervied on ARISE TV.

“I despise people who live on politics. I think that people who make a career in life based on politics are doing society a disservice,” he said.

“I have said that nobody should hold public office for more than 12 consecutive years. You go from a commissioner to the governor, senator; you are a social parasite.

“You should come out of your hard work, make a difference for four to eight years and go back to what you do. If it’s not like that for you, you are a parasite to society. The characters making it

difficult to make progress are social parasites who call themselves politicians.”

Utomi, who contested who contested for the Delta State governorship ticket under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 and also had a shot at the presidency in 2011, said Nigeria needs a national redemption mission.

He said for the  country to make political progress, the President must form a cabinet constituted by competent and patriotic citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

“You should create a cabinet of rivals; Yakubu Gowon did it," he said.

"He built a cabinet of people who were more capable than himself: Awolowo, Enahoro, Shagari and co. We don’t need warlords trying to take advantage; our country is dying. We need people who have love in their hearts for the people of this country. Instead, we get these warlords who are trying to exclude.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal BREAKING: Buhari Extends Tanko Muhammad's Tenure As Acting CJN
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Two Black Snakes Sack Liberia President George Weah From Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion PMB's Second Term: Looking Back, And Looking Forward By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Suspends Ondo Governor Akeredolu For Anti-Party Activities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Politicians Have Destroyed Institutions In Nigeria, Says Sanusi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy There's Nothing Like 'Rich' In Nigeria, Says Rewane
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Buhari Extends Tanko Muhammad's Tenure As Acting CJN
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME After Dispossessing Him Of N400,000, Hoodlums Beat Jigawa Imam To Death With Sticks
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Expatriate Killed, Three Abducted During After-Party At Kaduna Resort
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Bribe-Taking Security Operatives, Gangs Force Nigerians To Pay Dearly For Food (I)
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Airstrikes Cannot Kill Us Because We Get Information Ahead Of Attack, Bandit Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Two Black Snakes Sack Liberia President George Weah From Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Huge Smoke Emanates From Terminal
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Buhari Speaks On Tiv-Jukun Killings In Taraba, Fulani-Genjon-Bachama In Adamawa
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion PMB's Second Term: Looking Back, And Looking Forward By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Ijaw Youth Council Vows To Take Control Of Oil 'Even If It Means Being Killed By Trigger-Happy Soldiers'
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Suspends Ondo Governor Akeredolu For Anti-Party Activities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Politicians Have Destroyed Institutions In Nigeria, Says Sanusi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad