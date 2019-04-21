Husband Hacks Wife To Death For Saying She'd Remarry If He Died

Uwani Danjuma, a 30-year-old man, has killed his wife for planning to remarry after his death.

The incident occurred in Uddu Village in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger state.

According to Danjuma, his wife had told him when he was sick weeks earlier that she would get married to another man if he died.

Angered by his wife's declaration, Danjuma hacked her to death with a machete when he recovered from the sickness.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect said his wife was sleeping when he carried out his heinous crime, saying he purposely killed his wife because of her comment.

“I can’t imagine my own wife telling me that if I died, she would remarry," he said.

"I lost my temper and inflicted injuries on her neck with machete which led to her death. I am not regretting killing her since she wanted me to die; I killed her so that she will not remarry.

"She should not have said that to my hearing; there is power in the spoken words, so let her go. Allah will send her to hell fire for that unguarded comment.”

Mohammad Abubakar, spokesman of the Police in the state, said the suspect was arrested based on a tip-off, adding that the suspect would still be charged to court.