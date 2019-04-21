'Over Four Million People Are Jobless In Kano’

Professor Murtala Sagagi, Dean of the Dangote Business School, Bayero University Kano, says there are currently more than four million jobless people in Kano due to the poor development agenda of successive governments.

In a paper he presented at a forum organised by the Kano Concerned Citizens Innitiative (KCCI) on Saturday in Kano, he stressed the need for more efforts to ensure development in the state.

According to NAN, Sagagi also noted the need to do more to improve the agricultural sector.

He said: “The inability of politicians, communities, academicians and other relevant stakeholders to collaborate in comprehensive strategies for economic development and prosperity of the state has made the state to remain backward.

“Over 500 industries are currently shut down in Kano due to lack of consensus for development and effective implementation of government agendas and policies."

According to him, the state has done nothing much to set the agricultural sector in the right direction.

In his speech, Alhaji Aliko Dangote advised the Nigerian government to review its policies on agriculture and industries to provide enabling environment for job creation.

He also called for intensified efforts on power generation, noting that although government alone could not meet the job needs of all citizens, it was necessary to create enabling environment for people to engage in self-employment.

Alhaji Bashir Uthman-Tofa, Chairman of KCCI, lamented that Kano State called on key stakeholders to work towards improving the economy of the state.

Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, frowned at the current condition of the city wall, which have been encroached into corner shops being constructed and urged Dangote and Uthman-Tofa to urgently find a way to rebuild the city walls because of their historical significance.

Sanusi also spoke on the high rate of drug abuse in the North and its attendant consequences on peace and stability of the region, adding that rampant drug addiction was a result of mass poverty, broken homes, high divorce rate, among others.

He also explained that the Kano Emirate Council had set up a committee which came out with suggestions on how to tackle the issues of divorce and abandonment of women by their husbands.

“The Emirate Council is working to present a bill to the state government for the state assembly to enact a law that will enforce the responsibilities of the husbands on their wives and children,’’ Sanusi said.

