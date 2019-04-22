AYF: Tinubu's Actions On Leadership Of 9th National Assembly Shows He Is Anti-North

They accused the former Governor Of Lagos State of trying to impose his stooges on the members of National Assembly, a move they described as "anti-democratic" and against the political interest of the North as a whole.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2019

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has accused Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of turning himself into a dictator by trying to pocket the party's structure.

The group made the accusation in a statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday.

They accused the former Governor Of Lagos State of trying to impose his stooges on the members of National Assembly, a move they described as "anti-democratic" and against the political interest of the North as a whole.

The northern socio-cultural group made the accusation in a statement jointly signed by Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu and Bello Abdulhamid, the National President and National Director, Public Affairs of the group, respectively.

The statement read: “To any right thinking and close observer of the polity, this unfolding development showcases Bola Tinubu as anti-North and is selfishly paving the way to have total control of the APC and its tidings, as well as influence the decision of the party chairman, all as a build-up to the 2023 elections."

"AYF has received with surprise, the recent position of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dictating who will emerge as the Senate President as well as the Speaker, House of Representatives for the 9th Assembly.

“We are also amazed by the statement credited to the party chieftain, where he was quoted to posit that party officials not comfortable with the choice and dictates of the party as orchestrated by him and some party officials are free to leave the APC. So much so that we consider this statement as unbecoming of the national leader, also, we believe that these dictatorial tendencies are undemocratic, unethical, not in line with international best practices, politically incorrect and in bad taste."

The Northern forum condemned Tinubu's approach as unbecoming of a true elder.

It said: “An elder who is supposed to toe the path of amicable resolution and embrace the spirit of reconciliation, particularly amongst the contestants, is openly found to be overbearing and divisive by all intents. 

“The Arewa Youth Forum, therefore, maintains that this singular action, especially as it affects the National Assembly, smacks of the problematic issue of influence of godfathers, which overtime has been a serious draw back to the tenet of good governance, because the so called ‘godsons/daughters' are in shackles, enslaved and captive to the whims and caprices of their bosses; hence the desirous and ever needed delivery of democracy dividends through good governance is stunted and threatened."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal EFCC Takes Battle To Jail Goje For 'N5bn Fraud' To Appeal Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Steer Clear Of Kaduna, Shehu Sani Warns Tourists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Now Almost Always In The News For The Wrong Reasons, Laments Amaechi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics In IDP Camp, Children Feed On Onion Leaves To Survive
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News After Playing President On TV, Comedian Zelensky Becomes Ukrainian President-Elect In Real Life
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections There Were No Elections In 2019, Says Falae
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal EFCC Takes Battle To Jail Goje For 'N5bn Fraud' To Appeal Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Hacks Wife To Death For Saying She'd Remarry If He Died
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu Accuses Ex-Party Members Saraki, Dogara Of Budget Padding
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Steer Clear Of Kaduna, Shehu Sani Warns Tourists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion With Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbaja, Igbo Presidency In 2023 Is Now A Moral Burden On Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Two Friends Badly Burnt As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Officer Kills Man In Ogun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Young Couple Sell Their Six-Hour-Old Baby For N850,000
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Made In China By Alex Otti
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad