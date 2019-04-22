BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe

A car ran into a Boys’ Brigade procession in Gombe State late on Sunday evening, killing at least 10, the Police have confirmed.

SaharaReporters learnt that the Boys’ Brigade, from ECWA Church, Bamusa in Barunde and from St Peter’s Anglican Church in were in a procession to Sabon-Layi Area of Gombe metropolis, where they were expected to celebrate Easter on Monday, when a car crashed into them.

Theose injured were rushed to the Gombe State Specialist Hospital, Gombe.



According to Mary Malum, Public Relations officer of the Gombe State Police Command, at least 10 persons died in the accident, eight out of them members of the Gombe State Boys’ Brigade.

The other two, Malum said, were the driver of the car and his friend.

Michael Achika, Captain of the ECWA Church’s Boys’ Brigade from Bogo (Gombe State), urged government to take over the bills of those receiving treatment at the hospital and compensate the families of the deceased.

He also expressed high hopes that all the injured would survive, saying they were responding to treatment due to the professionalism of the Gombe State Specialist Hospital's medical personnel.