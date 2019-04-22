Police Officer Kills Man In Ogun

A Police officer in Ogun State has killed a resident at Iyana Coker in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The officer, whose identity could not be ascertained as of the time of the report, allegedly killed the young man during an argument.

Kehinde Ogunyale, who witnessed the tragic incident, told Punch newspaper that trouble started when an argument ensued between the deceased and the police officer over an unknown issue.

Ogunyale said the deceased was a young man, although his identity had not yet been ascertained.

Another witness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there was no clear reason as to what transpired between the deceased and the officer.

Enraged by the incident, residents of the area embarked on a protest, which resulted in a chaotic situation as they blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway with burnt tyres to stop movement of vehicles on both sides of the road.

