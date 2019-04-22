Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat

Efia Tenge, Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service has declared three Nigerians wanted for allegedly kidnapping Nabil Makram Basbous, the Consular-General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana.

The 61-year-old foreign envoy was allegedly kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday, during his regular morning walk in his neighbourhood in Accra.

According to Efia Tenge, the Public Relations officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Basbous was abducted by three gunmen suspected to be Nigerians.

The ambassador was held hostage in an unknown location until he was rescued by the Police.

In a statement, the police spokesman revealed that the police foiled the kidnap through intelligence report it received from the neighbours of the three Nigerians.

Tenge disclosed that the SWAT Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command got information that some Nigerians residing at NTHC Estates, Vivian Farms, in Lashibi, Accra were engaged in suspicious activities.

The information the Police gathered was that the suspects were always indoors during the day and only went out at night.

The Police swooped on the house, but the suspects escaped by scaling a fence.

Tenge said: “While Police were still at the scene, Hon. Nabil Makram Basbous, 61 years, a Lebanese, Consular-General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana came out from one of the rooms in the house.”

The envoy had recounted to the Police, how he was kidnapped by three armed men.

He was on his usual morning walk in his neighborhood on Thursday morning, when 10 minutes into the walk, a white Hyundai Elantra pulled up beside him.

“One of the occupants came out, pulled a pistol on him and ordered him to enter the car or risk being shot if he resisted. He obliged, entered and was driven away with the kidnappers pointing a pistol and an axe at him. He could not see his way till they got to the location and he was detained in the room and held hostage for the payment of ransom,” the police said.

After searching the house, the police found a Retay brand pistol loaded with five rounds of 7.65mun ammunition and two axes. The car has also been impounded.