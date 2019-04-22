Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat

In a statement, the police spokesman revealed that the police foiled the kidnap through intelligence report it received from the neighbours of the three Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2019

Efia Tenge, Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service has declared three Nigerians wanted for allegedly kidnapping Nabil Makram Basbous, the Consular-General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana.

The 61-year-old foreign envoy was allegedly kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday, during his regular morning walk in his neighbourhood in Accra.

According to Efia Tenge, the Public Relations officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Basbous was abducted by three gunmen suspected to be Nigerians.

The ambassador was held hostage in an unknown location until he was rescued by the Police.

In a statement, the police spokesman revealed that the police foiled the kidnap through intelligence report it received from the neighbours of the three Nigerians.

Tenge disclosed that the SWAT Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command got information that some Nigerians residing at NTHC Estates, Vivian Farms, in Lashibi, Accra were engaged in suspicious activities.

The information the Police gathered was that the suspects were always indoors during the day and only went out at night.

The Police swooped on the house, but the suspects escaped by scaling a fence.

Tenge said: “While Police were still at the scene, Hon. Nabil Makram Basbous, 61 years, a Lebanese, Consular-General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana came out from one of the rooms in the house.”

The envoy had recounted to the Police, how he was kidnapped by three armed men.

He was on his usual morning walk in his neighborhood on Thursday morning, when 10 minutes into the walk, a white Hyundai Elantra pulled up beside him.

“One of the occupants came out, pulled a pistol on him and ordered him to enter the car or risk being shot if he resisted. He obliged, entered and was driven away with the kidnappers pointing a pistol and an axe at him. He could not see his way till they got to the location and he was detained in the room and held hostage for the payment of ransom,” the police said.

After searching the house, the police found a Retay brand pistol loaded with five rounds of 7.65mun ammunition and two axes. The car has also been impounded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Tinubu Accuses Ex-Party Members Saraki, Dogara Of Budget Padding
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Hacks Wife To Death For Saying She'd Remarry If He Died
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Steer Clear Of Kaduna, Shehu Sani Warns Tourists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Officer Kills Man In Ogun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Investigates N8.7billion Fraud In JAMB
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Young Couple Sell Their Six-Hour-Old Baby For N850,000
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal EFCC Takes Battle To Jail Goje For 'N5bn Fraud' To Appeal Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu Accuses Ex-Party Members Saraki, Dogara Of Budget Padding
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Husband Hacks Wife To Death For Saying She'd Remarry If He Died
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics AYF: Tinubu's Actions On Leadership Of 9th National Assembly Shows He Is Anti-North
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Steer Clear Of Kaduna, Shehu Sani Warns Tourists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Muslims Marginalised In Security Agencies, Supreme Council for Shari’ah Laments
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion With Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbaja, Igbo Presidency In 2023 Is Now A Moral Burden On Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Two Friends Badly Burnt As Car Crashes Into Electric Pole In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Officer Kills Man In Ogun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Killed During Boys’ Brigade Easter Procession In Gombe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Now Almost Always In The News For The Wrong Reasons, Laments Amaechi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Made In China By Alex Otti
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad