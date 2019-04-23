'A Joke Gone Too Far' — ASUU Blasts Aisha Buhari's Plan To Name Private University After The President

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

The University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday blasted the Federal Government over the proposed plan to establish a private university to be named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The union described the proposed university by the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, as a disaster.

It said the plan confirmed why her husband has continued to reduce budgetary allocation to education since he assumed office in 2015.

Professor Deji Omole, the Chairman of ASUU UI, made the condemnation while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

“When I heard about the proposed private university to be named after Mr President, I just looked at it as a joke taken too far," he said.

"If we have a President in a country that has simply refused to fund public education and all we get from the first family is to establish a private university in collaboration with some foreigners, it is a disaster for this country and for a sitting President. The implication is that Nigerians should know that this leadership does not believe in public funded education."

At a town hall meeting in Yola over the weekend, Aisha Buhari had announced her plan to establish a private university to be named after President Buhari.

