Man Nabbed While Trying To Sell His Male Child For N200,000, Female For N150,000

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

Edet Essien Inyang, a 30-year old, has been nabed by the police in Calabar for attempting to sell two of his children to escape poverty.

Edet reportedly took his two children, one male and one female, to Murray Street where he sought buyers to enable him raise money.

An eyewitness identified simply as Ekem recounted his experience with Edet shortly before he was nabbed: “He came here with the children and asked after one rich man on this street and when he did not see the man we asked him what he was looking for the man for and he said was looking for someone to buy his two children. He said the male child is N200, 000 sand the female N150,000."

Shocked at Edet's disclosure, Edem said in order to stop him from taking the children somewhere to sell they had to “delay him while making efforts to contact the Police at Atakpa Police Station which is close by, and immediately sent a team to arrest him".

“He said he is from  Akwa Ibom State but resides in Using Inyang in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State," Edem added.

At the Atakpa Police Station, the Divisional Police Officer confirmed the arrest of the man, saying the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Division at the Police Command headquarters for further investigations.

DSP Irene Ugbo, spokesman of the Police Cross River, said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

