Pregnant Widow, Five Others Arrested With N7m Worth Of Adulterated Petroleum Products

The suspects, identified as Mrs Udumudeno Omenuwome, a pregnant woman, and Messrs Yaya Anerohm, Lateefa Hamza, Ahmed Zibiri and Mr.Kelvin Owere, were arrested at Trofani in Sagbama and Okaki junction in Yenagoa, the Baylesa capital. They were arrested with illegal products stacked in sacks estimated to be 33,000 litres in volume with a market value of over N7million.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2019

Authorities of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested and paraded a pregnant widow and five others over alleged illegal bunkering and sale of adulterated fuel, kerosene, and diesel in some parts of Bayelsa State. 

The suspects, identified as Mrs Udumudeno Omenuwome, a pregnant woman, and Messrs Yaya Anerohm, Lateefa Hamza, Ahmed Zibiri and Mr.Kelvin Owere, were arrested at Trofani in Sagbama and Okaki junction in Yenagoa, the Baylesa capital. 

They were arrested with illegal products stacked in sacks estimated to be 33,000 litres in volume with a market value of over N7million.

The arrested widow claimed she resorted to the sale of the adulterated product as a means of livelihood. 

While Oriade Clement claimed ignorance of the implications of their act on the unsuspecting Nigerians, the other suspects pleaded for leniency with a promise to turn a new leaf by engaging in a meaningful venture henceforth.

While parading the suspectsIdeba Pedro, the Bayelsa State Commandant of NSCDC, reaffirmed the command's readiness to flush out illegal bunkering activities in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Zamfara Traditional Rulers Arrested For Serving As Bandits' Informants
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 'I'm In Police Custody After Oracle Claimed I Kidnapped My Son'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME JAMB Apprehends Fake Candidate Who Registered 64 Times To Ghostwrite For 64 Real Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Declare Inspector Missing After Protest Over Killing Of Resident In Ogun
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corporations Stella Oyedepo, Managing Director Of National Theatre, Dies In Auto Crash
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Apostle Suleiman Aquires First Private Jet — Like Oyedepo, Oritsejafor, Adeboye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Zamfara Traditional Rulers Arrested For Serving As Bandits' Informants
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Run An Adult Daycare Centre Because Of Tinubu, Says Dogara
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Akeredolu Gives Cryptic Facebook Response To Suspension From APC — Then Deletes It
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Seven Roads To Be Affected By Traffic Control As Buhari Visits Lagos On Wednesday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News 37 Executed In Saudi Arabia For Terrorism Offences
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME 'I'm In Police Custody After Oracle Claimed I Kidnapped My Son'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Udenwa, Imo's Worst Governor, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Bindow Makes U-Turn, Files Petition At Election Tribunal After Congratulating Fintiri
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad