Pregnant Widow, Five Others Arrested With N7m Worth Of Adulterated Petroleum Products

Authorities of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested and paraded a pregnant widow and five others over alleged illegal bunkering and sale of adulterated fuel, kerosene, and diesel in some parts of Bayelsa State.

The suspects, identified as Mrs Udumudeno Omenuwome, a pregnant woman, and Messrs Yaya Anerohm, Lateefa Hamza, Ahmed Zibiri and Mr.Kelvin Owere, were arrested at Trofani in Sagbama and Okaki junction in Yenagoa, the Baylesa capital.

They were arrested with illegal products stacked in sacks estimated to be 33,000 litres in volume with a market value of over N7million.

The arrested widow claimed she resorted to the sale of the adulterated product as a means of livelihood.

While Oriade Clement claimed ignorance of the implications of their act on the unsuspecting Nigerians, the other suspects pleaded for leniency with a promise to turn a new leaf by engaging in a meaningful venture henceforth.

While parading the suspectsIdeba Pedro, the Bayelsa State Commandant of NSCDC, reaffirmed the command's readiness to flush out illegal bunkering activities in the state.