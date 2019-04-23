Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses

Two ladies, Farida Taofiq and Raihana Abbas, have bagged two months in prison each for wearing skimpy dresses.

The sentences were handed down to the 20-year-olds by a Shari’a Court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State.

Before learning of their fate, the two convicts had pleaded for leniency, saying they won’t repeat the crime.



The ladies, who are residents of Argungu road in Kaduna, were convicted after they pleaded guilty to “constituting public nuisance and indecent dressing".



The judge, Mallam Musa Sa’ad-Goma, however, gave the convicts an option to pay N3,000 fine each.



Sa’ad-Goma also ordered them to return to their parents’ homes.



Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Aliyu Ibrahim, said that Taofiq and Abbas were arrested on April 16, at a black spot along Sabon-Gari Road roaming the streets in skimpy dresses.

“When they were asked where they were going, they said they were going to the house of a friend who had just put to bed,” the prosecution said.

Ibrahim said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 346 of the Sharia Penal Code of Kaduna State.