APC Elders Pledge To Help Uzodinma Dislodge Ihedioha At Election Petition Tribunal

Elders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, under the auspices of Imo State APC Elders' Council, on Wednesday said they would support Senator Hope Uzodinma in his bid to challenge the victory of Emeka Ihedioha, Imo Governor-Elect, at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The group gave the assurance in a communique issued at the end of its meeting, signed by Edmund Onyebuchi and Chief Benard Anyanwu, its Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively

In the communique, the group also assured other candidates of the party challenging the outcome of their respective elections at the tribunal of its unalloyed support

The elders expressed hope that the election petition tribunal will “restore Uzodinma’s mandate given to him by Imo people”.

The Council appealed to the judiciary to expedite judgment on the Imo North senatorial election, adding that it would respect the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Imo West senatorial election.

"We are firmly of the opinion that the beginning of wisdom in Imo State politics is to fight any clandestine organisation that operates in a subtle way behind the scene and influencing the direction of election results," the elders said.

“Therefore, we have hope that the election tribunal will restore Hope Uzodinma’s mandate given to him by Imolites, who courageously reaffirmed their commitments to APC as the vanguard of our national ongoing revolution under the leadership of our respected President, Muhammadu Buhari.”