PHOTOS: Buhari In Lagos To Commission Airport Road, Mass Transit Buses

Among the projects were the 10-lane Oshodi–Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital)) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja; the Oshodi Transport Interchange and 820 mass transit buses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Lagos State on Wednesday to commission some projects by the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, outgoing Governor of the state.

Among the projects were the 10-lane Oshodi–Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital)) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja; the Oshodi Transport Interchange and 820 mass transit buses.

Joining Ambode to receive Buhari were governors Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, as well as Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor-Elect of Lagos.

Below are pictures from the President's visit

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 'He Hasn't Done Anything In Medical Practice' — Doctors' Associations Blast Nigige Over 'Unfortunate' Comment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Lai Mohammed Explains The Nexus Between Illegal Mining And Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Declines To Name Kogi Oil-Producing State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Elders Pledge To Help Uzodinma Dislodge Ihedioha At Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Arrives In Lagos For Projects — But The One He Commissioned In March 2018 Is Sill Not Functional
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Health Sector Requires Serious Surgery, Says Dogara
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Otedola Fulfills $50,000 Promise To Christian Chukwu 
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Prison Inmate Dies Two Days After Giving Birth To Twins
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: Doctors Free To Leave Nigeria... You Can Quote Me, We Have More Than Enough
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 'He Hasn't Done Anything In Medical Practice' — Doctors' Associations Blast Nigige Over 'Unfortunate' Comment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Lai Mohammed Explains The Nexus Between Illegal Mining And Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Declines To Name Kogi Oil-Producing State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Sends Six 'Robbers' Who Killed Seven In Idoani Bank Operation To Prison
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education 'A Joke Gone Too Far' — ASUU Blasts Aisha Buhari's Plan To Name Private University After The President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Elders Pledge To Help Uzodinma Dislodge Ihedioha At Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police In Lagos Nab Two Young Men Fighting Over N30,000 After Stealing Female Pants
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad