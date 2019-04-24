PHOTOS: Buhari In Lagos To Commission Airport Road, Mass Transit Buses

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Lagos State on Wednesday to commission some projects by the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode, outgoing Governor of the state.

Among the projects were the 10-lane Oshodi–Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, the 170-Bed ‘Ayinke House’ (Maternity Hospital)) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja; the Oshodi Transport Interchange and 820 mass transit buses.

Joining Ambode to receive Buhari were governors Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, as well as Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor-Elect of Lagos.

Below are pictures from the President's visit