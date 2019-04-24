Plateau PDP Suspends Chairman, Deputy For 'Embezzling' Atiku-Obi Campaign Funds

That the resources sent to the State for the presidential elections were not accounted for by the Chairman aided by the Deputy Chairman concealed the amount sent by the Presidential Campaign Committee and created a fraudulent unseen template used as 'a sharing formula' unknown to the State Party Structure and up till date no disclosure has been made by the Chairman and/or the Deputy Chairman."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2019


The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has suspended its Chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango, and his Deputy, Amos Goyol, over alleged financial misconduct.

The dismissal is contained in a statement released by the PDP Publicity Secretary, John Akans, on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “We the members of the State Executive of the Peoples Democratic Party, Plateau State Chapter in a meeting held on the 24th day of April 2019 at the State Party Office due to imminent issues arising from elections & party affairs; a vote of no confidence is passed against the Party Chairman, Hon. Dimishi Sango and his Deputy Hon. Amos Goyol.

“In the bid to save the party the following resolutions have been reached: That the Party Chairman Hon. Dimishi Sango and his Deputy Hon. Amos Goyol are hereby suspended and stand suspended based on the following reasons: That the resources sent to the State for the presidential elections were not accounted for by the Chairman aided by the Deputy Chairman concealed the amount sent by the Presidential Campaign Committee and created a fraudulent unseen template used as 'a sharing formula' unknown to the State Party Structure and up till date no disclosure has been made by the Chairman and/or the Deputy Chairman.

“The monies raised and saved by the party to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to help relieve their pains were also not accounted for up till this moment. NO Mention has been made of the stated funds. It is worthy to note that the Deputy Chairman is the Chairman Committee on IDPs for the party. The money meant for PDP Plateau State Retreat was equally not accounted for by the Chairman and/or the Deputy Chairman.

“The arbitrary substitution of the legitimate candidate who won his primaries for Wase Federal House of Representatives by the Chairman and this Deputy without recourse to the EXCO or SEC due to some financial inducement to the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman cost PDP to lose the election in Wase Federal House of Representatives.

“Due to the highhandedness of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the party has caused the party to plunge into confusion. High disregard to Elders, Critical Stakeholders and Members of the SEC as their advices and decisions are no longer relevant to the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman. The State Campaign Council is hereby dissolved with immediate effect. All party properties in whatsoever description in their possession should be returned to the State Party Secretariat within 48 hours

“That having suspended the State Chairman and his Deputy Chairman, recourse is made to the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, the State Vice Chairman Northern Senatorial Zone, Hon. Chris Hassan shall take over the leadership of the party as Acting State Chairman.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME The Entire Northen Nigeria Is Under Siege, Shehu Sani Laments
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Presidency Assures Nigerian Civil Servants On Implementation Of New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Money 'Ayade Wants To Defraud Cross River With N648billion Highway Construction'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Run An Adult Daycare Centre Because Of Tinubu, Says Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Postpones Passage Of 2019 Appropriation Bill
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Akeredolu Gives Cryptic Facebook Response To Suspension From APC — Then Deletes It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education 'A Joke Gone Too Far' — ASUU Blasts Aisha Buhari's Plan To Name Private University After The President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corporations Stella Oyedepo, Managing Director Of National Theatre, Dies In Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME The Entire Northen Nigeria Is Under Siege, Shehu Sani Laments
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Presidency Assures Nigerian Civil Servants On Implementation Of New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Ngige: Doctors Free To Leave Nigeria... You Can Quote Me, We Have More Than Enough
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Man Nabbed While Trying To Sell His Male Child For N200,000, Female For N150,000
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel 19 Guests Returning From A Wedding Die In Jigawa Road Accident
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Early-Morning Inferno At Agbara Market Welcomes Buhari To Lagos
Food VIDEO: Early-Morning Inferno At Agbara Market Welcomes Buhari To Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money 'Ayade Wants To Defraud Cross River With N648billion Highway Construction'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Run An Adult Daycare Centre Because Of Tinubu, Says Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad