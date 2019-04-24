Police In Lagos Nab Two Young Men Fighting Over N30,000 After Stealing Female Pants

Nwabueze had earlier agreed to pay Emmanuel N30,000 on succesful execution of the 'operation' — a promise he did not want to redeem after Emmanuel had fulfiled his own part of the deal. According to a statement by Bala Elkana (DSP), spokesman of the police, when Emmanuel brought the panties, instead of paying him the agreed amount, Nwabueze attempted to take them by force, which and that caused a fight.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2019

The Police in Lagos have arrested two young men for allegedly stealing a female underwear. 

According to the information gathered from the Police, the two men are Friday Emmanuel, 21, and Obiora Nwabueze, 29.

The  suspects were said to be arrested under the Mile Two Bridge, Lagos, by operatives of the Satellite Division after they had engaged each other in fisticuffs, following the failure of one of the parties to keep to the terms of agreement regarding the stealing of the panties.

Nwabueze had earlier agreed to pay Emmanuel N30,000 on succesful execution of the 'operation' — a promise he did not want to redeem after Emmanuel had fulfiled his own part of the deal.

According to a statement by Bala Elkana (DSP), spokesman of the police, when Emmanuel brought the panties, instead of paying him the agreed amount, Nwabueze attempted to take them by force, which and that caused a fight.

“During interrogation, Emmanuel regretted listening to his friend Nwabueze, who was pestering him to get him female underwears he desperately needed to become rich," Elkana said. “Both suspects were Wednesday charged to Magistrate Court 23, at Mbah Road, Ajegunle, Lagos for conspiracy and stealing."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Prison Inmate Dies Two Days After Giving Birth To Twins
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Lai Mohammed Explains The Nexus Between Illegal Mining And Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Sends Six 'Robbers' Who Killed Seven In Idoani Bank Operation To Prison
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME The Entire Northen Nigeria Is Under Siege, Shehu Sani Laments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Osinbajo’s Man Gbadebo-Smith 'Running Down NISER... Sells Off N30m Generators For N700,000'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Otedola Fulfills $50,000 Promise To Christian Chukwu 
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Prison Inmate Dies Two Days After Giving Birth To Twins
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: Doctors Free To Leave Nigeria... You Can Quote Me, We Have More Than Enough
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 'He Hasn't Done Anything In Medical Practice' — Doctors' Associations Blast Nigige Over 'Unfortunate' Comment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Lai Mohammed Explains The Nexus Between Illegal Mining And Zamfara Killings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Declines To Name Kogi Oil-Producing State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Sends Six 'Robbers' Who Killed Seven In Idoani Bank Operation To Prison
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PHOTOS: Buhari In Lagos To Commission Airport Road, Mass Transit Buses
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education 'A Joke Gone Too Far' — ASUU Blasts Aisha Buhari's Plan To Name Private University After The President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Elders Pledge To Help Uzodinma Dislodge Ihedioha At Election Petition Tribunal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Shari'a Court In Kaduna Jails Two Ladies For Two Months For Wearing Skimpy Dresses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad