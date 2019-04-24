Senate Postpones Passage Of 2019 Appropriation Bill

The Senate has postponed the highly anticipated 2019 appropriation bill passage until Tuesday on account of estimates being unavailable.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, ruled that copies of the details be made available to lawmakers by Monday, ahead of passage of the budget on Tuesday.

Even though the report by the Senate Committee on Appropriations on the national budget was billed for consideration at the plenary on Wednesday, the lawmakers resolved to postpone the third reading of the bills, as the details of the estimates had not been made available.

