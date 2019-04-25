Gunshots To Rock Imo For Five Days — But There Is No Cause For Alarm

The Nigerian Army has advised residents of south-eastern states to remain calm as it moves troops for its annual Range Classification for 2019.



Speaking on Thursday, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 82 Division, urge the public to go about their daily routine without panic.



“The 82 Division, Nigerian Army, will be conducting the 2019 Range Classification Exercise; in line with the Nigerian Army 2019 training scheduled from Tuesday, April 23 to Saturday, April 27 at 34 Brigade Shooting Range, Owerri, Imo State," he said.



“The exercise, which is an annual routine training activity, aims at testing personnel effectiveness in weapon handling and firing efficiency, thereby providing the required platform for better professional competence."