'Our Recycled Leaders Don't Give A F**k About Us' — Burna Boy Laments Nigeria's 'Hopelessness'

“We have real issues that we need to channel our energy to. We die every day at the hands of Police. We are robbed of our rights as human beings daily. Our recycled leaders don’t give a f**k about us. “I’m begging you, let us save ourselves. I don’t even like the Internet because it makes me feel a lot of hopelessness for my people."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2019

Damini Ogulu, a Nigerian Afro-fusion singer poopularly known as Burna Boy, has decried the deterioration in the Nigeian System.

His condemnation comes two week after veteran Actress Omotola Jalade described Nigeria under the Muhammadu Buhari regime as "hellish".

Writing on his Instagram handle, Burna Boy said: “Nigeria my country, please let us get our priorities straight. I want my children and grandchildren to see Nigeria the way we see the western world.



“We have real issues that we need to channel our energy to. We die every day at the hands of Police. We are robbed of our rights as human beings daily. Our recycled leaders don’t give a f**k about us.

“I’m begging you, let us save ourselves. I don’t even like the Internet because it makes me feel a lot of hopelessness for my people. We’re kings and queens, originators and creators, gods on earth! Let’s stop bullshi***ng please.”

