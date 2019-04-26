BREAKING: Buhari Donates $500,000 To Guinea Bissau’s Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the donation of a sum of $500,000 to the elections that held in Guinea Bissau last month.

According to a State House press statement released via the official Twitter account of the presidency, the donation, which was made in response to “an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau”, also included 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, five Hilux vans and two light trucks.

“In his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, Pres Buhari, this morning, directed Minister of Foreign Affairs, @GeoffreyOnyeama to undertake an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President,Jean-Claude Brou,” one of the tweets reads.

“President @MBuhari had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved support to the country's election process including 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, 5 Hilux vans, 2 light trucks and US$500,000.

“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.”

The presidency also confirmed that in a separate development, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.

“The visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019, legislative elections in the country,” it said.