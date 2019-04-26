BREAKING: Buhari Donates $500,000 To Guinea Bissau’s Elections

“President @MBuhari had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved support to the country's election process including 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, 5 Hilux vans, 2 light trucks and US$500,000."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the donation of a sum of $500,000 to the elections that held in Guinea Bissau last month.

According to a State House press statement released via the official Twitter account of the presidency, the donation, which was made in response to “an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau”, also included 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, five Hilux vans and two light trucks.

“In his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, Pres Buhari, this morning, directed Minister of Foreign Affairs, @GeoffreyOnyeama to undertake an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President,Jean-Claude Brou,” one of the tweets reads.

“President @MBuhari had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved support to the country's election process including 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, 5 Hilux vans, 2 light trucks and US$500,000.

“This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.”

The presidency also confirmed that in a separate development, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.

“The visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019, legislative elections in the country,” it said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 'Show Oshiomhole Out Before His 'Crass, Ghetto Mentality' Ruins APC'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ngige Eats His Words, Says Comment On Surplus Of Doctors Misinterpreted
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal APC Lawmaker Tells Senators To Sell Three Of Their Five Cars — And Employ Youth With The Proceeds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Bayelsa Assembly Members Approve Monthly Life Pension For Themselves
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bayelsa APC 'Completely' Rejects 'Ungodly' Life Pension For Assembly Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Govt Approves N52bn For Monitoring Of Borders
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 'Show Oshiomhole Out Before His 'Crass, Ghetto Mentality' Ruins APC'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Three Killed As Fresh Crisis Breaks Out In Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Unable To Get Over The Loss Of His Son, Emiliano Sala's Father Dies Of Heart Attack At 58
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Shuaibu Ibrahim Named New Director-General Of National Youth Service Corps
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Government Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Kajuru Local Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Danbaba Suntai Was 'Not Competent, Not Certified' To Fly Aircraft That Crashed In 2012, AIB Report Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ngige Eats His Words, Says Comment On Surplus Of Doctors Misinterpreted
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activist IG Wala Appeals Against 'Unreasonable' 12-Year Jail Sentence
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 18 Undergraduates, 14 Others Arrested By EFCC For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ekiti Teachers Protest Seven Months Of Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Cautions Nigerian Govt Against Heeding IMF's Advice On Removal Of Fuel Subsidy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal APC Lawmaker Tells Senators To Sell Three Of Their Five Cars — And Employ Youth With The Proceeds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad